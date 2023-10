NEW: Chicago residents melt down over the surge in migrants in their communities, say they “won’t have it.”

They voted for this so continue to give it to them. They will vote for this again in 2024. No remorse.

Chicago (Cook County), who overwhelmingly voted for Joe Biden at a… pic.twitter.com/INRJfr6jPT

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 4, 2023