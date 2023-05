NEW: *Exclusive* Thermal Drone footage shot by FOX’s incredible Flight Team showing hundreds of migrants streaming into Brownsville from Matamoros, MX. CBP sources say in the first 4 days of May, they have encountered more than 32,000 migrants border wide (8k/day)

NEW: *Exclusive* Thermal Drone footage shot by FOX’s incredible Flight Team showing hundreds of migrants streaming into Brownsville from Matamoros, MX. CBP sources say in the first 4 days of May, they have encountered more than 32,000 migrants border wide (8k/day) @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/M5Nf3GzDvE — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) May 5, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet