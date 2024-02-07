NEW: Female college volleyball match dominated by *5* biologic males for the entire game as female players were kicked to the bench.

By Colin Rugg

Shocking how quiet all the feminists are.

@RebelNewsOnline was told that there have been “two major head injuries” to female athletes thanks to the ‘transgenders’ in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association in Canada.

The transgender athletes are men who have not had any gender-affirming hormone therapy or surgical removal.

The Rebel News reporter was also hit with a racist attack from what appears to be a gay attendee who said: “You white piece of sh**!”

Clown world.

