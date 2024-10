New footage from inside Ofer detention camp aired by Channel 13 Hebrew shows Israeli forces torturing Palestinian hostages in the presence of Israeli Security Minister Ben Gvir.

⚡️ New footage from inside Ofer detention camp aired by Channel 13 Hebrew shows Israeli forces torturing Palestinian hostages in the presence of Israeli Security Minister Ben Gvir. pic.twitter.com/5IPjZ1ceDc — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) October 8, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet