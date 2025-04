NEW: Gavin Newsom is asking for a $2.8 billion BAILOUT for CA’s Medicaid program after he opened it up to illegals. This is on top of a $3.4 billion loan issued last week.

This marks nearly $6.2 billion in just a few weeks. Why should taxpayers fund Medicaid for illegals? pic.twitter.com/qOW0fXwx6t

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 15, 2025