New Illinois law recommends yearly mental health screenings in schools

By Jake Pearson – 23 WIFR

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – The Wellness Checks in Schools Program Act takes a proactive approach to students struggling with mental health, creating a plan to intervene before it is too late.

The law will be implemented by next school year, recommending yearly mental health screenings for Illinois’ 2,000,000 students.

“It opens up an opportunity for a student, in a family, to be introduced to the idea of what counseling could be,” said KP Counseling’s Kevin Polky. “I imagine there are a lot of details that need to be clarified. How do we keep it confidential? What and who is then going to be responsible for following through.”

Some key details have not been ironed out, like what the screenings look like and who would perform it.

“My hunch would be, if it follows the pattern of what we do with vision and hearing screenings, that’s usually done by the nurse who has some training or understanding,” Polky said.

Paula Peters is a therapist at Marshmallow’s Hope, but also worked as a school social worker. She says traditional one-on-one therapy sessions may not work.

“Sometimes I think that’s more distressing for them than it is to be in a room full of people just listening to a speech but to get the information, I would definitely recommend a large group setting,” Peters said.

According to the CDC, nearly 3 million American kids suffer from depression.

The new law amends the Illinois Public Aid Code.