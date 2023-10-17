NEW: Israel askes the US for $10 BILLION in emergency military aid..
According to The New York Times, Israel has submitted a request for $10 billion in immediate military assistance from the United States.
The US Congress give jew $10 BILLION a year and the people on Maui get NOTHING
Between Ukraine and Israel, the U.S. is becoming (more) like a supermarket or clearing house. Only they don’t pay anything (back).
Aid – another bankers word for – owe