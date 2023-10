Mick Wallace: UN figures say 545 children were killed in 500 days of War in Ukraine. It is estimated that 1000 children have been killed in Gaza in 10 days by Israel – And EU went to Israel to give support to Israeli War Crimes against the Palestinians.

Mick Wallace: UN figures say 545 children were killed in 500 days of War in Ukraine. It is estimated that 1000 children have been killed in Gaza in 10 days by Israel – And EU went to Israel to give support to Israeli War Crimes against the Palestinians.

pic.twitter.com/iDjxXztvRe — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) October 17, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet