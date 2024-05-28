New Mandalay Bay Footage Proves Gov’t Involvement in Shooting

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

Newly released body cam footage from the Mandalay Bay shooting on October 1, 2017, reveals evidence of U.S. government involvement in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Investigative journalist Mindy Robinson’s documentary, “Route 91: Uncovering the Cover-Up of the Las Vegas Mass Shooting,” explores bombshell new evidence that calls the official narrative into question — including nine police body cam footage clips that capture additional shots fired by government agents after the attack was supposedly over.

Theblaze.com reports: These revelations have intensified public scrutiny and raised urgent questions about the official investigation’s completeness, especially considering the additional shots revealed in the body cam footage occurred after Paddock was dead.

“He was dead at like 11:30 I think, and all the police scanners picked it up. So, even here, where they reiterate that they believe that SWAT had shot him, how do you make that mistake?” Robinson tells Pat Gray.

“Interesting,” he says, stunned.

One of the pieces of footage Robinson uses in her documentary alluded to what was happening at the Bellagio — which was separate from where the shooting was.

According to eyewitness accounts, there were gunshots and broken glass at the Bellagio after Paddock was dead and finished with his rampage.

“It doesn’t match the story Lombardo’s selling, and you know, I would love to look at the casino footage, but it doesn’t seem to exist,” Robinson explains, adding, “and there’s cameras everywhere in this town.”

In addition, Paddock’s door was reportedly open when the police made it to his house.

“So, what is that alluding to? That someone went there to plant evidence or remove evidence?” Keith Malinak asks, curious.

“Take evidence, plant evidence. Kind of sounds like our government,” Robinson laughs, adding, “I think Paddock was a spook. So, they had to go in and take all the evidence and proof that he wasn’t.”