NEW: Oakland, California business owner forced to take matters into his own hands after he got a ‘busy’ signal when he called 911 as thugs broke into his store.

Oakland is like a 3rd world country. After store owner Sam Jebril realized the police would be no help, he drove his truck over to his store to stop the burglars.

“I took my truck and pushed their cars,” he said. Jebril’s efforts stopped the thugs from causing more damage to his store. In October, his store was robbed and burglars walked away with $130,000 in cash and merchandise. Jebril says he is over the lawlessness and will shoot and kill them next time if he has to. “I’m well armed. Legally armed. And I promise you, somebody step foot, try to do something, I will kill them. Because the city won’t do anything about it. I will do something about it. There’s no other choice for me to do.”

