👀 NEW: Stunning interview w former @CDCgov director, virologist Robert Redfield:
COVID vaccines “Do not prevent infection & didn’t impact kinetics of pandemic…They don’t work that well, they’re not durable. What does work better is antiviral drug development [EARLY TX!!!] &… pic.twitter.com/TtNalexq9m
— Dana Parish (@danaparish) October 22, 2024
Be afraid. Be very afraid. Covid (you know the so-called virus that’s never been isolated) is coming to get you. And if IT doesn’t, Bird Flu will.
Aside: That song, “Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide,” just ran through my head. Then I thought, “No need to hide, and there IS somewhere to run. Run towards the enemy and deliver your own medicine.
