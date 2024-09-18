New video has emerged of NYPD cops brutally beating a man working at a homeless shelter. The cops didn’t have a warrant to enter the facility, and the workers’ boss told him not to let them in.

2 thoughts on “New video has emerged of NYPD cops brutally beating a man working at a homeless shelter. The cops didn’t have a warrant to enter the facility, and the workers’ boss told him not to let them in.

  1. No warrant, just an I-Card!! What the hell’s an I-Card?!! Talk about infringement!! Brutal and totally unlawful!! Why don’t they just call this “I-Card” The Bill of Rights Betrayal Card?!! GDMN FKRS!!!!!!!!!!

