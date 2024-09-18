New video has emerged of NYPD cops brutally beating a man working at a homeless shelter.
The cops didn’t have a warrant to enter the facility, and the workers’ boss told him not to let them in.
So they attacked him. Trigger warning for the video.
— Read No Shortcuts (@JoshuaPHilll) September 17, 2024
2 thoughts on “New video has emerged of NYPD cops brutally beating a man working at a homeless shelter. The cops didn’t have a warrant to enter the facility, and the workers’ boss told him not to let them in.”
No warrant, just an I-Card!! What the hell’s an I-Card?!! Talk about infringement!! Brutal and totally unlawful!! Why don’t they just call this “I-Card” The Bill of Rights Betrayal Card?!! GDMN FKRS!!!!!!!!!!
And speaking of infringement…
Kamala wants to pay us a visit:
https://x.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1836411228710662355
(But really, so does Trump)
