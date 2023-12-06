“New York city will be the first city in America to charge Americans just to go to work in the morning”
“Americans will have to pay $23 per day”
“Passenger vehicles will be charged $15 to enter the congestion zone”
“Trucks between $26 and $36”
“The tolls will be charged once… pic.twitter.com/kMiREg4pI6
Every time I see things like this, I think of the biliionaires who live there to whom this means nothing, just a drop in the bucket. Then I think of those who clean their houses, cook their meals, trim their yards, drive them from point A to point B, and I wonder how such a world can keep existing. If we’re not yet in full-blown uprising, it will be interesting to see in a year or so how this Big Apple taxation plays out. Looks like it has a worm in it.
