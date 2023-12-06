“New York city will be the first city in America to charge Americans just to go to work in the morning”

One thought on ““New York city will be the first city in America to charge Americans just to go to work in the morning”

  1. Every time I see things like this, I think of the biliionaires who live there to whom this means nothing, just a drop in the bucket. Then I think of those who clean their houses, cook their meals, trim their yards, drive them from point A to point B, and I wonder how such a world can keep existing. If we’re not yet in full-blown uprising, it will be interesting to see in a year or so how this Big Apple taxation plays out. Looks like it has a worm in it.

