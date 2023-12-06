“New York city will be the first city in America to charge Americans just to go to work in the morning”

“Americans will have to pay $23 per day”

“Passenger vehicles will be charged $15 to enter the congestion zone”

“Trucks between $26 and $36”

“The tolls will be charged once… pic.twitter.com/kMiREg4pI6

— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) December 6, 2023