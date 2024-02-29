New York Governor Kathy Hochul Is Moving Forward With Her Plan To Hand Illegal Immigrants Thousands Of The Best Jobs In The City

By Wall Street Apes

New York Is Even Changing Their Laws To Give Illegals Government Jobs. They’re Dropping High School Diploma & English Proficiency Requirements

“Approved earlier this month, the Civil Service Commission is working with agencies to implement the changes, which include dropping typical application requirements, like proof of a high school diploma or proficiency in English.

“Can you send some of the migrants up here? We need them. I hear this in every corner of the state.”

“Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration recently agreed to a proposal that could make it easier for migrants to get temporary jobs in state government. Approved earlier this month, the Civil Service Commission is working with agencies to implement the changes, which include dropping typical application requirements, like proof of a high school diploma or proficiency in English.”

— “The goal is to make it faster for migrants to get jobs once they get legal work authorization.”

“Hochul is eyeing around 4,000 entry level positions that are currently unfilled within state agencies. Those include clerical or administrative roles, technical support, equipment service, and repair jobs, as well as those positions in food services.”

