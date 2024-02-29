Poll: Two-Thirds of US Voters Support US Pushing for a Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

A new poll from Data for Progress has found that about two-thirds of American voters support the idea of the US pushing for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an idea that’s opposed by the Biden administration.

When asked if they support the US calling for a permanent Gaza ceasefire and a general de-escalation of violence, 67% of respondents said they did, including 77% of Democrats, 69% of Independents, and 56% of Republicans.

The support for a permanent ceasefire increased by six points since Data for Progress asked the question in a poll that was conducted at the end of November. Throughout the conflict, polling has consistently shown the majority of Americans favor a ceasefire.

In the latest poll, voters were then asked if they would support the US calling for a ceasefire, de-escalation, and the “release of Israeli hostages from Gaza.” Including the call for the release of hostages increased support to 74%.

When presented with arguments from both sides on why or why not to support a permanent ceasefire, 50% said the US should call for a ceasefire right now, while 35% said it should happen after Hamas is “defeated,” and 15% said they weren’t sure.

Hamas has been offering to release all remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for a permanent ceasefire, but the position has been rejected by Israel. In its latest proposal, Hamas suggested a 135-day ceasefire with the goal of reaching a lasting settlement in that time, but it was turned down by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who called Hamas’s demands “delusional.”

The Biden administration is pushing for a deal that would involve a six-week truce and the release of 40 Israeli hostages, but Netanyahu has made clear Israel would restart its brutal assault on Gaza once the ceasefire is over.

Nearly 30,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 69,000 wounded in the US-backed Israeli slaughter. About two-thirds of the casualties are women and children.