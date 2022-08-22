Reclaim the Net – by Dan Frieth
New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that removed the term “salesman” replacing it with “salesperson.” This is the latest in New York’s bid to ban language that isn’t gender-neutral.
“Jobs have no gender, but unfortunately, many of our state’s laws still use gendered language when discussing professions that are practiced by people of all genders,” state Sen. Anna Kaplan said of the bill she sponsored with Assemblyman Danny O’Donnell.
We obtained a copy of the bill for you here.
The new law also removes some instances of “her” or “his” in several statutes related to the real estate industry.
“We want our workplaces to reflect the diversity of New York, and the best way to achieve that goal is by making sure all realtors feel that they belong and the profession is accessible,” O’Donnell said.
Hochul also signed another legislation sponsored by Democrat State Sens. Carrie Woerner and Samra Brouk which removed gendered terms for local government office-holders, like “councilman” to be replaced with “council member.”
Other laws have replaced “inmate” with “incarcerated person,” and “mentally retarded” with “developmentally disabled.”
2 thoughts on “New York governor Kathy Hochul signs “salespeople” law, bans gendered language in law”
“And the doctors who participate in this charade, chopping off penises and injecting kids with hormone blockers to delay puberty, don’t have the morals of a Dr. Frankenstein. I don’t like being on this side in the cultural war. My natural libertarian instinct is to ‘live and let live.’ What do I care what anyone does behind closed doors? But this isn’t a private thing. IT’S BECOMING THE MOST VIRULENT PROPAGANDA BEING PUSHED NONSTOP BY EVERY ORGAN OF THE ESTABLISHMENT. And it’s pro death, since no life can be reproduced from it, unless you accept the pregnant man fantasy. It’s time to call a spade a spade, and a man a man. This emperor, regardless of gender, is wearing no clothes.”
— Donald Jeffries, 8/15/22
.
“Imagine these headlines: ‘Language to Be Controlled – A Concerned Government Acts.’ Yes, laws are passed and a language control body is inaugurated. An age of linguistic engineering begins. No words are allowed to be used in speech, in sign, or in writing, that do not first meet the approval of that august body. Penalties are to be incurred by violators. If anyone overhears unregistered words he may be turned in by his neighbor or a family member.”
— Eric Blair (Could he have been related to Tony Blair? Hmm…)
