New York High School Shuts Down To Shelter Illegal Migrants

By Niamh Harris – The People’s Voice

Around 2,000 illegal aliens were bussed to temporary accomodation at a high school in New York City on Tuesday.

Students and staff were told to switch to remote learning for the time being.

Elon Musk is warning that the government will “come for your homes” once they run out of hotels and schools to house the illegal aliens.

InfoWars reports: Mayor Eric Adams (D) ordered the relocation of illegals currently occupying a shelter at Floyd Bennett Field to James Madison High School, amid a winter storm set to bring rain, snow and extremely high wind gusts.

https://twitter.com/ScooterCasterNY/status/1744860449944871255

NY Daily News reports, “About two dozen yellow school buses began lining up outside the shelters at Floyd Bennett late Tuesday afternoon.”

The mayor’s office on Tuesday released a statement reading, “The health and safety of migrants in our care is always a top priority, which is why we are currently overseeing the relocation of 1,900 guests from the humanitarian emergency response and relief center at Floyd Bennett Field due to an updated forecast with increased wind speeds estimated to be at over 70 MPH tonight.”

“This relocation is a proactive measure being taken out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals working and living at the center.”

Meanwhile, in-person classes for American high school students will be suspended over the following day. NY Daily News writes:

As a result of the relocation, students at Madison won’t be attending classes in-person and instead will be taught remotely, according to a Department of Education memo obtained by the Daily News. According to an Education Department source, migrant families are scheduled to leave the building before classes start Wednesday morning, but the school’s principal Jodie Cohen requested that the school operate remotely anyway. Local legislators criticized the mayor’s office, chastising the administration for using Bennett Field as a temporary shelter despite their previous warnings against doing so.