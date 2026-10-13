New York just kicked this vaccine-injured teenager out of school.

17-year-old Sarah Doe was forced to get “18 vaccines in 6 weeks” after New York repealed religious exemptions.

“This is criminal.”

The shots caused “severe disabilities.”

“Kidney issues.”

“A rare blood disorder.”

“Severe autoimmune disorders.”

“She’s had sepsis.”

“She’s been hospitalized many times.”

Children’s Health Defense CEO Mary Holland just broke down the “absurd situation” New York is putting this 17-year-old through:

“The same treating pediatrician who gave her a medical exemption last year gave her one this year.”

“You cannot give a vaccine to somebody that you imagine might die or be severely injured by it.”

“And New York State is breaking that law.”

“We’re suing New York to get her into school.”

“They are putting this girl’s life on the line.”

“She has a right to a medical exemption.”

“And she has nine of them by licensed physicians and nurses in New York.”

“We’re so grateful for attorney Sujata Gibson who just stayed up all night to write a new appeal.”

“This is just outrageous of New York.”

“This state … is doubling down on this extraordinarily politicized public health approach that is literally putting people’s lives at risk.”

@ChildrensHD @maryhollandnyc @sujatagibson

— Health Freedom Defense Fund (@theHFDF) October 12, 2026