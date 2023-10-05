New Zealand Gov’t Exempted Elite From ‘Deadly’ Covid Jabs, While Forcing Vax on Public

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health granted vaccine exemptions to key staff while hypocritically rolling out the world’s most draconian vaccine mandates and insisting the public be vaccinated.

The hypocritical vaccine exemptions for the elite were granted by former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government before she stood down and accepted a new role as the World Economic Forum’s global “disinformation czar.”

Ardern’s decision to allow the elite to refuse the vaccine while forcing the vax on normal people was revealed by an Official Information Act (OIA) request HNZ00023978 dated 2 August 2023 which asked the following question:

“According to the legislation at the time in 2021, there were operational exemptions available for those who were not getting vaccinated against Covid 19. Your website outlines the process of applying for an operating exemption under clause 12a. How many requests were received? How many were approved by the ministry?”

Matt Hannant, Interim Director, Prevention, National Public Health Service, Te Whatu Ora replied:

“From 13 November 2021 to 26 September 2022, a total of 478 applications for Significant Service Disruption exemption (SSD) were received. 103 applications were granted, covering approximately 11,005 workers. Please note that it is not possible to provide the exact number of workers that were covered by SSDs. This is because it was possible for an organisation to submit an application to cover more than one worker.”

Guy Hatchard reports: I have made inquiries and found some staff prepared to leak information. One source has told me that 95 consultants in the Dunedin region alone benefited from vaccine exemptions. Another source has pointed to a group of doctors working in Northland who arranged among themselves to remain unvaccinated. The total appears to run to hundreds and possibly more.

It seems that those granted exemptions were restrained by gag orders. In other words, they could not tell anyone that they had been granted exemptions—it was a secretive process that the Ministry of Health was anxious to hide from the public.

In any case, any doctor advising a patient that mRNA Covid vaccination might be risky faced disciplinary action and many were actually suspended.

So medical staff allowed themselves to be manipulated into a position whereby, if they were unvaccinated themselves, they were still required to advise their patients to vaccinate—a recipe for widespread hypocrisy in the health service.

This process was certainly approved by Dr. Ashley Bloomfield who himself gained considerable notoriety by refusing vaccine exemptions to those among the public severely injured by their first jab, insisting that they continue with a vaccination schedule. Given Dr. Bloomfield’s close working relationship with Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins it is quite likely they were both aware of the process and approved it. The opposition leaders were also likely kept in the loop.

The criteria for granting exemptions apparently entailed an assessment concerning how vital staff were to the working of the health service. In other words, senior figures and those holding key surgical positions could actually insist they remain unvaccinated and continue to be allowed to work. Whilst unvaccinated nurses for example could not gain exemptions and lost their positions.

If senior staff who wished to remain unvaccinated had spoken out publicly, the issue of Covid vaccine safety might have been given a public airing. Instead the Ministry of Health and the government kept a lid on all and any discussion. It did so through liaison with mainstream and social media outlets to censor content and through tight control of staff.

So why did senior medical staff choose to remain unvaccinated?

They may have been aware of a 2019 paper in Frontiers in Oncology Journal entitled Gene Therapy Leaves a Vicious Cycle which reported:

“…gene therapy has been caught in a vicious cycle for nearly two decades owing to immune response, insertional mutagenesis, viral tropism, off-target activity, unwanted clinical outcomes (ranging from illness to death of participants in clinical trials), and patchy regulations.”

Despite this evidence of prior harm and the misgivings of senior medical consultants who were in a position to make a reasoned and evidence-based assessment of risk, you may think that the vaccine was in fact safe and effective. It wasn’t, as subsequent research has demonstrated. Incredibly, against the evidence, the government is still encouraging the public to get vaccinated.

As someone who has analyzed social data over the last fifty years, I do sympathize with the doctors who opted for caution. That would be a normal reaction to new medications. It takes years to assess safety. So how unsafe is the mRNA Covid vaccine? Extremely unsafe.

The 2023 excess death data across OECD nations.

The top most highly Covid vaccinated nations in the OECD are in order Portugal, Chile, Canada, Iceland, New Zealand, Spain and Australia. Their average percentage of the population vaccinated is 91%. Their average rate of excess deaths so far in 2023 is 12% above the five year historical average.

The least Covid vaccinated nations in the OECD are Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Poland, Estonia, Czech Republic, Hungary and Switzerland. Their average percentage of the population vaccinated is just 63%. Their average rate of excess deaths so far in 2023 is 0% compared to the five year historical average. In other words, they have averaged a normal death rate.

Anyone who suggests that the death rate among the unvaccinated is higher than the vaccinated is running against the tide of evidence. This view doesn’t fit with the international data.

The standard way to resolve this inconsistency would be to refer to prospective studies which assemble two groups, vaccinate one group and leave the other matched group unvaccinated and measure what happens over a significantly long period. In the normal course of vaccine approval this would have been done for around ten years prior to approval. No one has done this.

In the Pfizer trial the unvaccinated control group were all vaccinated after a few months ensuring that long term comparative outcomes are unavailable. In any case, during those few months more people died in the vaccine group than the unvaccinated control group. There are also many studies now published differentiating the outcomes of the vaccinated and unvaccinated that we have reported including journal citations.

So just how concerning is the excess death problem?

According to the OECD there were 1.2 million excess deaths in 2022 among their member countries which had a combined population of 1.2 billion. A rate of one excess death in every 1,000.

Now it is becoming accepted that both Covid and Covid vaccination began their lives in a biotech lab, it doesn’t seem to much matter what proportion of excess deaths are due to Covid and what to Covid vaccination, but for the record in 2022 there were approximately 200,000 deaths with Covid in the OECD. In summary, OECD excess deaths not attributable to Covid were one million in 2022 alone. This probably extends to a few millions worldwide, about the same as the annual deaths during World War one.

You can see why it is so important for those involved in creating Covid policy and enforcing mandates (which includes all of the currently elected 120 politicians) to make sure that everyone continues to believe that more unvaccinated die than vaccinated because otherwise their narrative that Covid policy is saving millions of lives falls completely apart.

In this light we can now assess the motivations of those still poking fun at the vaccine injured or accusing the vaccine hesitant of seeking to undermine the government. The Disinformation Project for example, funded by the Prime Minister’s Office, who, in common with many politicians, have described vaccine injury as a conspiracy theory. They are trying to hide their own mistakes which have undermined the health of the nation.

For the last couple of years the Hatchard Report has had a simple lament “no one in authority seems prepared to ask why excess deaths are occurring at an unprecedented rate”. Deaths are in fact a very stable staple of life. In a normal year there are no excess deaths. Insurance actuaries spend their lives calculating how many of us will die and when with great accuracy. They set life insurance premiums accordingly. Right now, actuaries must be having some sleepless nights because something has gone terribly wrong that has not happened at any other time during the last 100 years outside of war and conflict zones.

A great many people are falling sick and dying, when they should be alive and well.

The Ministry of Health has been hiding these disturbing facts while quietly and hypocritically acknowledging their staff have a right to avoid these risks. They have not just gaslighted the public, they have recklessly put their lives at great risk. This has broken families and communities, pitting one against another. It has caused tragedies affecting families across the nation, while the Ministry of Health and the government are going through tortuous and secret processes in order to conceal what is happening. Moreover they have plans to continue to roll out more experimental vaccines.