A $400,000 house now costs over $1,000,000, with interest rates now at 7% from 3%

A $400,000 house now costs over $1,000,000, with interest rates now at 7% from 3% pic.twitter.com/CUidecigEd — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 5, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet