Newly Unclassified DARPA Docs Confirm SARS-CoV-2 Was Created by EcoHealth Alliance at the Wuhan Institute of Virology

By Patrick Webb – The Leading Report

Recently unclassified DARPA records revealed that SARS-CoV-2 was developed in the Wuhan Institute of Virology by the EcoHealth Alliance, which was led by Peter Daszak. It was purposely intended to be virulent and humanized, resulting in 6.5 million fatalities. Anthony Fauci was present.

