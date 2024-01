🚨NEWS ALERT: For the FIRST TIME SINCE OPENING IN 1948, In-N-Out Burger is Having To Close One of Its Locations Due To Extreme Crime in WOKELAND, California ⚠️

“We have made the decision to close our In-N-Out Burger location in Oakland, California, due to ongoing issues with… pic.twitter.com/XBd1lH6Ooj

— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) January 25, 2024