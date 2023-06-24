NEWS Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email Copy 197 Comments Hunter Biden deducted payments to prostitute, sex club from his taxes: whistleblower by Victor Nava

Hunter Biden illegally deducted tens of thousands of dollars in payments made to a prostitute and a sex club from his taxes, according to bombshell IRS whistleblower testimony to Congress released on Thursday.

In a June 1 interview with the House Ways and Means Committee, one whistleblower, an unnamed IRS criminal investigator, detailed how Hunter went to great lengths to underreport his income and avoid paying $106,000 in taxes – including by writing off his sex escapades as business expenses.

“So some of the items that he deducted were personal no-show employees. He deducted payments that were made to who he called his West Coast assistant, but she was essentially a prostitute,” the whistleblower, who worked on the agency’s investigation into alleged tax fraud perpetrated by President Biden’s son on his 2018 return, alleged in his testimony.

Another whistleblower, IRS supervisory agent Gary Shapley, told the committee on May 26 that he found several instances of Hunter improperly expensing flights for prostitutes.

“There were multiple examples of prostitutes that were ordered basically, and we have all the communications between that where he would pay for these prostitutes, would book them a flight where even the flight ticket showed their name. And then he expensed those,” Shapley said in his testimony, adding that they were expensed to the 53-year-old’s consulting firm, Owasco PC.

The whistleblowers also found that Hunter expensed a deposit for an elite Los Angeles sex club membership by listing it as a golf membership.

“He made payments – there’s an $18,000 wire that is made to one of these individuals, and on the wires they say $8,000 in wage and $10,000 in golf – $10k golf club member deposit. And we know that that $10,000 went to pay for a sex club,” the anonymous IRS investigator told Congress.

“He went to a sex club, and we’ve talked to the person that owned that sex club, and they confirmed that he was there. And the guy has to pay $10,000, and the girl – whoever is referring him there doesn’t have to pay anything. So that was deducted on the tax return,” the whistleblower added.

Shapley similarly told Congress that Hunter’s 2018 tax return showed there was a payment “to one of his girlfriends and it said, “golf membership.”

“We went out and followed that money, it was for a sex club membership in LA,” Shapely said.

Damon Lawner, who founded the exclusive SNCTM sex club in Los Angeles, told The Post that Hunter was indeed a member of his club at one point but was kicked out for “grabbing women’s asses” and acting “like a spoiled child.”