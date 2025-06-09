Newsom Sues Trump Over National Guard Deployment As Media Calls LA Riots ‘Peaceful’

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

Update (0900ET): Well that didn’t take long. California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement on X that he will be suing the Trump administration over the deployment of the National Guard to bring a halt to the violent (but ‘peaceful’) riots spreading across LA:

“This is exactly what Donald Trump wanted. He flamed the fires and illegally acted to federalize the National Guard. The order he signed doesn’t just apply to CA. It will allow him to go into ANY STATE and do the same thing. We’re suing him.”

An ABC7 News reporter suggested that law enforcement shouldn’t attempt to stop the mass violence being carried out in LA because “just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn.”

The anchor, Marc Brown, stated that the situation “could turn very volatile if you move law enforcement in there in the wrong way and turn what is just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn into massive confrontation, altercation between officers and demonstrators.”

As Paul Joseph Watson detailed earlier via Modernity.news, the legacy media is repeating its 2020 farce of calling the violent rioting in Los Angeles “peaceful,” even as the city burns.

Despite hundreds of arrests and numerous reports of police officers being attacked with molotov cocktails, fireworks and other objects, along with widespread burning, looting and destruction of property, the mainstream press is still ludicrously insisting the chaos represents largely well-behaved ‘immigration protests’.

This echoes their treatment of the 2020 George Floyd riots, which were infamously described as ‘fiery but mostly peaceful’ by CNN while other outlets followed a similar narrative.

“This has been very peaceful,” one CNN reporter insisted despite footage emerging of violent demonstrators running up and attacking ICE vehicles with projectiles.

“Demonstrations have been going on right outside the federal detention center, most of those (who) demonstrated were very peaceful,” said another ABC & correspondent,

This despite ICE acting director Todd Lyons asserting, “Our brave officers were vastly outnumbered, as over 1,000 rioters surrounded and attacked a federal building.”

Another CNN reporter complained that Donald Trump was bad for sending in the National Guard to target “peaceful protests…he doesn’t like the scenes, the scenes of people peacefully protesting.”

“There’s protest, lawful protest which is allowed in this country, there is some unrest,” another CNN reporter euphemistically claimed.

Meanwhile, others pointed to the scenes of bedlam in LA to point out that they make the so-called “insurrection” on January 6 look like a tea party in comparison.