We are having technical problems with our broadcast service today, so we are unable to proceed with the show as scheduled.
We hope to have this fixed in time for tomorrows show.
Admin
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
We are having technical problems with our broadcast service today, so we are unable to proceed with the show as scheduled.
We hope to have this fixed in time for tomorrows show.
Admin
One thought on “No Word From The Trenches Broadcast Today”
Some of us were trying to call you, Henry. We got through but you couldn’t hear us. Your voice was coming in and out on computer, but nothing on phone. Hope it’s all fixed soon, and damn any intruders!!
.