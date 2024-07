“NPR declared that Genetically Modified Mosquitoes has successfully vaccinated people” The World continues to get darker as America are now releasing Genetically Modified Mosquitoes into the environment. Isn’t Bill Gates into both Vaccines & GMO Mosquitoes?

🚨🌎 “NPR declared that Genetically Modified Mosquitoes has successfully vaccinated people” The World continues to get darker as America are now releasing Genetically Modified Mosquitoes into the environment. Isn’t Bill Gates into both Vaccines & GMO Mosquitoes? pic.twitter.com/C78QKO2BgS — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 11, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet