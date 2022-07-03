NY Governor Ignores Supreme Court Ruling and Issues New Regulations Requiring Social Media History to Obtain Concealed Carry Permit

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Now New Yorkers who request a concealed carry permit must provide the social media history to authorities.

Then government bureaucrats will decide if you qualify for a permit.

What could go wrong?

Governor Hochul tweeted this out on Saturday.

I just signed a new law to keep New Yorkers safe – even in the face of a monumental setback from the Supreme Court.



Thanks to @AndreaSCousins, @CarlHeastie, and our legislative partners for your quick work and collaboration to pass these critical gun safety reforms. pic.twitter.com/AIujZJz0TP — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 2, 2022

These new rules totally disregard the Supreme Court ruling earlier this week that New York’s law that includes strict rules for concealed carry in the state.

In their decision, the Supreme Court struck down the New York law requiring people to demonstrate a particular need for carrying a gun in order to get a license to carry one in public.

Significantly, the Court discards what had been the unanimous two-part framework in the federal courts of appeals and instead adopts a historical test that I can only imagine will create more confusion and difficulty. pic.twitter.com/bmbjvhhNca — Jake Charles (@JacobDCharles) June 23, 2022

Prior to this ruling, the state could decide who it wanted to have this right and who it didn’t.

It appears from Governor Hochul’s response that she is openly ignoring the recent decision.

Will she face any consequences?

Via The Washington Examiner.

New Yorkers may have to share their social media history and character references to obtain permits to carry concealed firearms in public, according to legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday evening. Those seeking gun permits would have to disclose both their active and inactive social media accounts from the past three years as well as provide references the state can contact to confirm their “good moral character,” the legislation states. The requirements are just one component of several proposed changes to New York gun laws after parts of its existing restrictions on concealed carry permits were struck down in a Supreme Court ruling last week.

This is floating around social media.

Gateway Pundit