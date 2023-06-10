NYC sues New York counties for not taking migrants by Ben Whedon

New York City Democratic Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday announced that the city is suing 30 counties in the state over their issuance of orders seeking to stop the metropolis from sending excess illegal migrants to their territories.

The city has struggled to cope with a massive inflow of asylum seekers as Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott continues his policy of busing illegal migrants to sanctuary cities in a bid to highlight the Biden administration’s lax approach to border enforcement.

Adams has faced considerable pushback from upstate communities over his efforts to pass additional asylum seekers on to them, prompting the suit. The city currently shelters more than 47,000 migrants.

“This lawsuit aims to put an end to this xenophobic bigotry and ensure our state acts as one as we work together to manage this humanitarian crisis fairly and humanely, as we have done from the beginning and as we will continue to do,” the mayor said, according to The Hill.

The suit contends that the numerous executive orders from the counties represent illegal efforts to stifle the city’s efforts to address a statewide crisis, pointing to New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s emergency order related to the matter.

New York City Democratic Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday announced that the city is suing 30 counties in the state over their issuance of orders seeking to stop the metropolis from sending excess illegal migrants to their territories. The city has struggled to cope with a massive inflow of asylum seekers as Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott continues his policy of busing illegal migrants to sanctuary cities in a bid to highlight the Biden administration’s lax approach to border enforcement. Adams has faced considerable pushback from upstate communities over his efforts to pass additional asylum seekers on to them, prompting the suit. The city currently shelters more than 47,000 migrants. “This lawsuit aims to put an end to this xenophobic bigotry and ensure our state acts as one as we work together to manage this humanitarian crisis fairly and humanely, as we have done from the beginning and as we will continue to do,” the mayor said, according to The Hill. The suit contends that the numerous executive orders from the counties represent illegal efforts to stifle the city’s efforts to address a statewide crisis, pointing to New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s emergency order related to the matter. “While many communities have been overwhelmingly supportive and enthusiastic about welcoming these new arrivals to their cities and towns, some elected officials have attempted to build metaphorical walls around their localities with unlawful executive orders,” Adams said. Earlier in May, a state judge temporarily blocked Adams from sending any additional migrants to Orange County. Ben Whedon is an editor and reporter for Just the News. Follow him on Twitter.