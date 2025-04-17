NYT: Trump ‘Waved Off’ Israeli Strike on Iran

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Trump quashed an Israeli plan to strike Iran’s nuclear sites by telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the Jewish state would have to do it alone, according to the New York Times.

From The Middle East Monitor, “Trump blocks Israeli strike on Iran, opens secret nuclear talks with Tehran”:

US President Donald Trump halted a planned Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities in favour of reopening diplomatic talks with Tehran, according to the New York Times. The decision followed months of internal debate within the Trump administration, as Israeli officials pushed for a military campaign to delay Iran’s nuclear ambitions by at least a year. The report drew on conversations with numerous US and Israeli officials, many speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of military planning. The proposed Israeli attack, originally scheduled for May, would have combined an extended bombing campaign with a commando raid targeting underground nuclear sites. However, Israeli military leaders said that the raid would not be ready until October, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to favour a quicker aerial assault that required US logistical and defensive support. When informed of the proposals, Trump rejected military action. In a recent Oval Office meeting with Netanyahu, he reportedly announced that the US was instead launching direct nuclear talks with Iran, the first under his presidency. The initial round took place in Oman last Saturday and was described by both sides as “positive” and “constructive”. A second meeting is expected in Rome. “An agreement with Iran will only work if it allows the signers to go in, blow up the facilities, dismantle all the equipment, under American supervision with American execution,” said Netanyahu in Hebrew following the meeting. Trump, who unilaterally withdrew from the Obama-era 2015 Iran nuclear deal during his first term, is now seeking a new agreement with a limited timeframe for negotiation. His decision comes amid Iran’s military and economic setbacks and reflects a broader reluctance to engage in another major conflict in the Middle East.

From the NY Times report:

In a meeting this month — one of several discussions about the Israeli plan — Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, presented a new intelligence assessment that said the buildup of American weaponry could potentially spark a wider conflict with Iran that the United States did not want. A range of officials echoed Ms. Gabbard’s concerns in the various meetings. Susie Wiles, the White House chief of staff; Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth; and Vice President JD Vance all voiced doubts about the attack. Even Mr. Waltz, frequently one of the most hawkish voices on Iran, was skeptical that Israel’s plan could succeed without substantial American assistance.

There’s no reason to believe any of this report.

Echoing the WMD hoax the NY Times pushed to lie America into the war in Iraq, the piece — which says it was written by Julian E. Barnes, Eric Schmitt, Maggie Haberman and Ronen Bergman in Tel Aviv — included this line:

“[Iran] is now closer than it has ever been to being able to produce six or more nuclear weapons in a matter of months or a year.”

Tulsi Gabbard said last month; “The [US intelligence community] continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Khamanei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003.”

This is not just a shot across the bow to Iran, it also plants the seeds for justifying a strike.

Trump has been doing everything Israel wants since retaking office and it’s entirely possible he would approve such an attack as he did with the assassination of Qasem Soleimani during his first term.

That said, Biden refused to go along with Israel launching a war with Iran and Trump also somewhat rejected pressure to approve a full-scale war with Iran during his first term (the assassination of Soleimani could have easily spiraled out of control).

A war with Iran is not “baked in the cake” because Iran — if pushed to their limits by Israeli/US aggression — could actually fight back. The US is already overextended with the wars in Ukraine, Gaza and Yemen and there is zero appetite among the American public for another war.

I suspect this report is ultimately just an extension of US diplomacy to pressure Iran into accepting a new nuclear deal.