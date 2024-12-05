Old feuds reignite between Turkish-backed extremists attacking Syria’s Aleppo

By The Cradle

Tensions have erupted between Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) force as they wage a joint assault against Idlib countryside, Aleppo, and Hama.

An HTS leader, Abu Dhar Muhambal, was killed east of Aleppo by militants affiliated with Jaish al-Islam, one of the extremist factions incorporated within the SNA. Muhambal was announced dead by HTS on 1 December.

He was assassinated after demanding that Jaish al-Islam hand over territory they had captured during the assault to HTS, Al Mayadeen reported on 4 December. A clash ensued, and the remaining fighters from the SNA faction surrendered to HTS.

HTS-led factions also stormed sites belonging to the SNA’s Fajr al-Hurriya group near the Kuweires military college in Aleppo, which was seized days ago by the Turkish proxy.

Additionally, SNA militants expressed that they were threatened by HTS leader Abu Muhammad al-Halabi, prompting the Turkish-backed fighters to flee from their positions.

HTS and the SNA have had longstanding issues, and in 2022, they fought fierce clashes against each other over territorial disputes in the Aleppo countryside. The SNA coalition – made up of several former ISIS elements – was formed by Ankara in 2017 to act as a Turkish proxy in Syria. HTS assumed its current name that year after rebranding itself more than once from its initial title: Al-Qaeda’s Nusra Front. It has also enjoyed Qatari support over the years.

Both are now the leading forces in the ongoing extremist assault that was launched against the Idlib countryside, Aleppo, and Hama early on 27 November. Syrian troops have launched a large counteroffensive with backing from their air force and Russian jets, yet the extremists have captured large swathes in the countryside of Aleppo and Hama.

Aleppo City has also fallen under their control. Video footage on 4 December showed HTS’s leader, Abu Muhammad al-Jolani, entering the city with a large entourage.

As Damascus’s forces continue to push forward with their counteroffensive, the Syrian army announced on Wednesday the killing of over 1,600 militants since the start of the armed opposition’s assault last week.