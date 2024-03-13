OMG: Shocking footage shows trans Pentagon employee argue for repealing 2A, packing SCOTUS, abolishing electoral college, and opening the border

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial
In the newest video from James O’Keefe’s O’Keefe Media Group, a Department of Defense employee was heard saying that the Second Amendment should be repealed, only the government should have guns, and that the Supreme Court needs to be packed.
“I think we should repeal the Second Amendment and take the guns all away,” said Jason Beck, who works in Total Force Requirements & Sourcing Policy in the office of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
Beck, who has a classified security clearance, used the fake name Aiden Grey in the meetings with O’Keefe, who was disguised. The office Beck works in oversees the Department of Defense and works as the principal defense policy maker and advisor to the president.
Beck questioned “why not just have an open border?” and said, “tear down the wall.”
Beck said the recent “immigration bill fiasco” was “almost unbelievable,” saying that it’s “really racist.”
Beck added that border security “doesn’t mean anything. It’s just like, throwing money and people at a problem that doesn’t really exist.”
Beck later added, “The only crisis is one that we’ve created. It’s a humanitarian crisis, but it’s not a security crisis.”
“There’s no Taliban coming in through Mexico like that’s, they just make that stuff out of whole cloth. Like when has a terrorist ever come in?”
Beck believed that the US should be “mobilizing the national guard” to confiscate people’s guns and that there should be a “monopoly on state violence,” which was described as, “we [the government] are the only ones with guns.”
Beck also told O’Keefe that Beck underwent “bottom surgery,” with O’Keefe stating in an X Space before the video was released that “he’s saying that he cut off his private parts and turned it into female parts.”
Beck also spoke on the backlash to DEI matters introduced into the military, stating “Since we’re personnel and readiness, they’ve been taking aim at us a lot lately. They don’t like diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives the DEI stuff.
2 thoughts on “OMG: Shocking footage shows trans Pentagon employee argue for repealing 2A, packing SCOTUS, abolishing electoral college, and opening the border”
Crazy that this includes an infomercial – What’s James O’Keefe doing connecting with a Blackwater guy to create a “private” phone?). So here we are with an higher-up from The Office of The Secretary of Defense. I didn’t know weather to laugh or cry with some this, or to just break something. O’Keefe doesn’t tell us how he landed the interview, so that rose my suspicion as to its authenticity. But, and that’s a very big but with only one t, but what he gets this guy to say is jaw-dropping. We’re talking abolishing Article 2 and opening the borders, just for starters. These are proposed in the most creative and tyrannical ways. A lot of other issues in this mishmash of O’Keefe trying to save things, even some things that are unlawful, like the Supreme Court. If this is real, he deserves an Oscar, especially for his comedy:
Oh yeah, the apron and the rose petals were just smashing touches, darling, don’t you think so?
their whole existence is a fraud. therefore everything they do is illegitimate. on the upside.. they never know when to stop and they never do stop. they always go to the well one time too often. Sun Tzu says never underestimate your opponent.. their hubris won’t allow them to think logically rationally or even strategically regarding us.. it’s coming fast.. we should all embrace the “V” word. they have no idea what’s coming for them and I’m just giddy!!! it is depressing discouraging and all the other D words but with every repugnant thing they do.. we’re one step closer to ending them!! did I say I was giddy about that??!!