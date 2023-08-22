On March 1, 2019 Oprah expressed her views on pedophilia when she interviews the Michael Jackson accusers on her show. Oprah stated: “If you’re 7-years-old and someone is stroking your penis, it feels good,” and “Molestation, if done right the child shouldn’t able to recognize that they were abused”

On March 1, 2019 Oprah expressed her views on pedophilia when she interviews the Michael Jackson accusers on her show. Oprah stated: “If you’re 7-years-old and someone is stroking your penis, it feels good,” and “Molestation, if done right the child shouldn’t able to recognize… pic.twitter.com/EPjzZlwDn0 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 18, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



