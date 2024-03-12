On November 21, 1998, Hillary Clinton took George Soros to Haiti to review the infrastructure, culture and population of Haitian communities to help him to decide where he wanted to invest his money.

By Dom Lucre

Today Haitians are blaming George Soros and Hillary Clinton for the state of Haiti and the CIA for getting their former President Jovenel Moïse assassinated on 7 July 2021 in his home in Port-au-Prince to control their government.

We are currently seeing a revolution in Haiti lead by former police officer and current gang leader named Barbecue against ‘Western Control.’ It makes everything plausible.

What’s terrifying that if it’s true it proves that Democrats plan the demise for nations decades in advance.

