Ontario Doctor Who Rightfully Rejected Covid Mandates Is Found Guilty of Spreading “Misinformation,” aka The Truth

By Dylan Eleven – Truth11.com

Brave doctors standing up against the covid lies and genocidal vaccines are being silenced by kangaroo courts, in a doomed attempt to hide their complicity in the genocidal plot.

The government of Canada cannot prove the existence of Covid-19, and the death count directly caused by the killer covid vaccines is growing; – yet to further the narrative, a tribunal of pathetic collaborators has voted in favour of lies and genocide by finding Dr Trozzi guilty of spreading “misinformation”, aka the truth.

This tribunal decision does not change the truth that Dr Trozzi is right. Nor does it fool anyone. It simply shows the truth about these people, and places them on the wrong side of history.

If these people were smart, they would get on board with the truth that there is no Covid-19, they all lied, and the covid vaccines are harmful. So they can try to gain some redemption by helping those who are suffering due to the vaccines.

Instead they perpetuate the covid lie and pretend the vaccine genocide is not happening. Which furthers the problem and will not hide their complicity.

Censured for online appearances criticizing mandate

Cindy Harper | ReclaimTheNet.org

Freedom of speech, an enduring pillar of democratic society, is seemingly being challenged in Canada, where the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal has passed a verdict deeming Dr. Mark Trozzi guilty of professional misconduct.

The tribunal’s grounds for this judgement? According to them, it was Dr. Trozzi’s dissent from authorities’ views on Covid-19 mandates, which they categorized as “misinformation.”

The ruling highlights the debate surrounding free speech in the realm of healthcare.

2023onpsdt22 College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario v. Trozzi, 2023 ONPSDT 22 2023onpsdt22.pdf 479 KB

Dr. Trozzi isn’t just subtly questioning government-imposed Covid health policies. Rather, he’s actively criticizing them, which the tribunal has taken as spreading mistruths intentionally. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) firmly believes in their right to limit free speech under the guise of safeguarding public interest – an idea that becomes sincerely troubling when viewed through the lens of free speech.

Dr. Trozzi’s advocates insist that this is an obstruction to free speech, one of the essential freedoms Canadians hold dear, as reported by The Epoch Times. Nevertheless, the tribunal showed stark obstinacy towards protecting such fundamental rights. Dr. Trozzi’s plea that prohibitions on his expression could stifle other medical professionals from catalyzing necessary scientific discussions fell on deaf ears.

Ruling Source: https://www.canlii.org/en/on/onpsdt/doc/2023/2023onpsdt22/2023onpsdt22.pdf