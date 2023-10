OPEN BORDER: President Biden assures the press that the decision to resume construction of Trump’s border wall was not his. “They” told him he had no choice. Who is in charge of the United States?

OPEN BORDER: President Biden assures the press that the decision to resume construction of Trump’s border wall was not his. “They” told him he had no choice. Who is in charge of the United States? pic.twitter.com/hIWG2PNZVb — @amuse (@amuse) October 5, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet