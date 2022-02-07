Ottawa Police Seize Fuel Containers from Convoy Truckers During Frostbite Warning

Video from Ottawa published on Sunday night February 6, 2022 shows a large police line guarding diesel fuel containers which were being seized from the freedom convoy truckers.

Police Chief Peter Sloly had previously vowed not to interfere with the trucker’s fueling operations, but on Friday said they would not facilitate diesel delivery.

This despite the fact that Ottawa had issued a frostbite warning for this weekend. The Ottawa city advisory warned “Ottawa is one of the coldest capitals in the world. Winter temperature paired with wind can cause severe injuries and even death. Frostbite injuries can lead to amputations. Hypothermia, the most serious of cold weather complications can lead to brain damage and then death. At -15 C, hypothermia becomes an increasing concern and when the wind chill reaches -35 or colder, exposed skin can freeze in as little as 10 minutes.”

We are issuing a Frostbite Advisory for overnight on February 4th and all day February 5th. Find tips on how to stay warm here: https://t.co/Px52S3oS1t pic.twitter.com/f7PhoJ7dKl — Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) February 4, 2022

Watch the disturbing video here:

Not only does this shocking violation show disregard for human life and well-being, it is an obvious violation of Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,including Section 8, “Everyone has the right to be secure against unreasonable search or seizure.”

For anyone who understands the dangers of 8 degree weather, Trudeau’s criminal rogue government along with his henchman, including traitor Peter Sloly, are guilty of attempted murder & purposeful crimes against humanity.

