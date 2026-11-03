🚨#BREAKING: Outrage is erupting in Georgia after an HOA began fining a young family $25 PER DAY for GROWING VEGETABLES in their own yard to FEED THEIR KIDS…

…the family is now being charged $750 because the HOA said the vegetables were "unsightly" and they refused to remove them

Yes, they planted peppers in their OWN FRONT YARD and their HOA is charging $25/day until it’s gone.

Their names are Alex Duarte and Shawn Richardson, and they live in Acworth, Georgia.

They grow peppers, tomatoes, habaneros, and herbs in trough gardens out front because in Alex’s words,

“We don’t have a lot of money. The economy’s really tight right now.”

In June, the HOA’s community manager sent a notice telling them to remove the garden.

So Alex Duarte asked what she could do.

She offered to paint the beds ANY COLOR the board chose.

She offered a wood surround.

A brick surround.

A rock surround.

Anything to keep her garden.

At an appeal meeting she recorded, the board said it had gotten FOUR complaints of "unsightly yard".

So Alex asked them to define what was unsightly so they could reach a resolution.

The answer: it’s not aesthetically pleasing.

What about it?

“All of it. It’s all got to go."

…then on September 28th, the fines started.

$25 a day.

By a week before Halloween, the balance was approaching $750.

So the family filed a complaint with the Secretary of State… but the meter keeps running.

They can’t even put a sign in their yard.

So they put up a Halloween tombstone for their garden instead.

Alex’s words: “I don’t wanna lose one of the ways I feed my family because three people decided that they didn’t like my yard.”

WHAT ARE WE DOING HERE?!!!!!!!!

— Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 2, 2026