Pentagon Estimates the US Has Spent Over $47 Billion on Iran War, But True Cost Is Much Higher

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The Pentagon’s estimate for the cost of the Iran war is now over $47 billion, 25% higher than its estimate from July, according to data obtained by Reuters, though the true cost of the conflict is significantly higher since the US War Department’s numbers leave out the cost of damage to US bases.

The Reuters report said the Pentagon estimates it needs $29 billion to replace munitions used in the conflict and $6 billion to replace military equipment and “platform losses,” including aircraft and the many drones lost during the war, but those numbers are also likely a significant undercount.

A satellite view shows damage at the US Fifth Fleet naval base, after Iranian strikes, in Manama, Bahrain, March 1, 2026. 2026 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS

Stephen Semler of the Security Policy Reform Institute published an analysis in July estimating the war’s real cost in the first 120 days at around $103 billion, including $46.7 billion on munitions. Unlike the Pentagon’s estimate, Semler’s analysis factored in damage to US bases.

Semler said that his $103 billion estimate “refers only to direct war costs — the immediate budgetary costs directly tied to the war, including operations, personnel, and matériel” and not indirect costs that the US government will have to pay for years to come, which include interest added to the national debt and long-term care for veterans.

According to the Pentagon’s official numbers, the US suffered nearly 1,000 casualties in the region since it launched the war on February 28, including 22 deaths and 905 injuries, though it’s unclear if the figures account for the true number of casualties since the Pentagon has downplayed them throughout the conflict.