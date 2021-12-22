Pentagon Issues Guidelines to Crack Down on Domestic and Patriotic “Extremism” Within Military Ranks – Simply “Liking or Reposting” Certain Views Can Trigger Discipline

Gateway Pundit – by Julian Conradson

As our nation’s greatest enemies build their military might and actively threaten to launch attacks, US Military and Defense leaders are focusing on the important things – mainly, purging the ranks of all dissenters and pushing the Left’s radical ideology.

On Monday, as over 28,000 world-class men and women await their dishonorable discharge for refusing to take the experimental vaccine, the Pentagon issued detailed new guidelines that prohibit service members from engaging in a wide range of activities, citing concerns of increased “domestic violent extremism” within the military over the past few months.

The new policy focuses heavily on service members’ social media activities and even clarifies that “posting, liking, reposting, or otherwise distributing” certain views that have been deemed “extremist” is a direct violation that could result in disciplinary action.

In the name of transparency and to make things crystal clear, the document describes ‘extremist activities’ AS ‘extremist activities.’

From the new Pentagon guidelines:

“Military personnel are prohibited from actively participating in extremist activities. The term “extremist activities” means: …Engaging in electronic and cyber activities regarding extremist activities, or groups that support extremist activities – including posting, liking, sharing, re-tweeting, or otherwise distributing content – when such action is taken with the intent to promote or otherwise endorse extremist activities. Military personnel are responsible for the content they publish on all personal and public Internet domains, including social media sites, blogs, websites, and applications.”

In addition to the strict guidelines for social media use, the policy makes it clear that military members will also be punished if they: attend “meetings or activities” that are unapproved, are caught “demonstrating or rallying” for a cause that has been deemed extremist, or even for fundraising or giving donations “of any kind” to certain groups.

Soldiers can now even be held accountable for the actions of others within their “groups.”

The policy continues:

“Extremist Activities – The term “extremist activities” means: Attending a meeting or activity with the knowledge that the meeting or activity involves extremist activities, with the intent to support those activities: Actively demonstrating or rallying in support of extremist activities (but not merely observing such demonstrations or rallies as a spectator). Fundraising for, or making personal contributions through donations of any kind (including but not limited to the solicitation, collection, or payment of fees or dues) to, a group or organization that engages in extremist activities, with the intent to support those activities. Service members will be held appropriately accountable for active participation in extremist activities, whether in their individual capacity or on behalf of a group.”

Finally, just to ensure nothing is missed, the Pentagon added a blanket clause that can be triggered by “any other action in support of” extremist views.

Violation of any of these clauses can result in their discharge from service as well as possible federal charges.

“Knowingly taking any other action in support of, or engaging in, extremist activities, when such conduct is prejudicial to good order and discipline or is service discrediting.”

Previous extremism policies banned certain activities but didn’t go into the specifics at length like this one. What’s most inexcusable though – even with all of the details on what is prohibited, the guidelines conveniently make absolutely no mention of which groups or views are classified as extremist by the US government.

Translation: Depending on the day, the arbitrary standard can be changed at will.

Biden’s Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin claims that the new guidelines don’t necessarily change what is prohibited or classified as extremist views, but instead is “more of an effort to make sure troops are clear on what they can and can’t do.”

But unsurprisingly, almost anything can qualify as extremism in the view of Pentagon officials thanks to their all-encompassing definitions of extremism. In fact, according to a leaked 17-page DARPA memo from March 27, 2021 – titled “Extremism and Insider Threat in the DoD” – even symbols as benign as the ‘OK’ hand gesture and Pepe the frog are classified as examples of violent extremism.

With the subtlety of a purple-haired Marxist, the DARPA “Symbols of Extremism” graphic includes 12 “far-right” symbols, compared to just two for Antifa, and a single one for ISIS.

Now simply liking a post that features any of the content below, or anything else under the Biden Regime’s ever-changing Orwellian standard for what constitutes labeling one as a domestic terrorist, is prohibited under the new policy.

From the page 6 of the DARPA Memo:

DARPA – the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency – who is informally known as “The Pentagon’s Brain,” also recommended the creation of a brand new terrorism classification called “Patriot Extremism,” which they define as when a citizen believes “the US government has become corrupt” or “has overstepped its constitutional boundaries”

The agency makes clear that this made-up type of extremism is wholly different than “white supremacy extremism,” and therefore deserves its own distinction.

DARPA’s definition of a Patriot extremist:

“Core Belief: This ideology holds that the US government has become corrupt, has overstepped its constitutional boundaries, or is no longer capable of protecting the people against foreign threats. On these grounds, they refuse to accept the government’s authority to tax or govern them. As such, they do not believe they are subject to the laws of the US. Some elements have formed militias and openly advocate for the violent overthrow of the current US government.”

“Current US government” – curious wording considering the circumstances.

Despite the Pentagon claiming there is a growing threat – especially along political lines and amongst “veterans” – senior defense officials told the Associated Press that fewer than 100 military personnel have been involved in “substantiated” cases of extremist activity in the past year – many of which who were likely caught up under this new “patriot extremism” category.

From the AP:

“According to the Pentagon, fewer than 100 military members are known to have been involved in substantiated cases of extremist activity in the past year. But they warn that the number may grow given recent spikes in domestic violent extremism, particularly among veterans.”

In other words – even with an extremely broad net to catch supposed ‘MAGA nazis’ – it’s a fraction, of a fraction, of one percent of the armed forces, which includes over 2 million active-duty members and millions of veterans.

Nevertheless, when announcing the new guidelines on Monday, Defense Secretary Austin claimed that “even the actions of a few can have an outsized impact on unit cohesion, morale and readiness,” while also reiterating the Pentagon’s safety concerns as the reasoning behind the policy.

But in reality, this is just the latest salvo in the crusade to purge conservative thought from the federal ranks that started almost a year ago when Biden fraudulently seized office. After it had become clear that several active service members and veterans were present at the January 6th event, Secretary Austin and other corrupt military leaders immediately began their wide-scale campaign to root out dissenters and MAGA supporters.

How many soldiers will be labeled as domestic terrorists and disciplined under these new guidelines? And more importantly, what happens to the greatest military the world has ever seen when these great soldiers who love our country are all gone?

China and Russia surely send their regards.

Gateway Pundit