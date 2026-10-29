Police punch man already pinned to ground—22 times. Officer had already shot him with taser.

Police punch Hispanic man already pinned to ground—22 times.

Officer had already shot him with taser.

"He stiffly hit the ground after being tased, and his head banged on asphalt," said witness.

"Cop mounts him and starts beating—later 3 more piled on."

Just because man was standing in the road blocking some traffic.

Witnesses say he looked like he was having a mental episode—and was not trying to harm anyone.

Emergency crews were called and took the man to the hospital.

Local police confirmed the incident occurred at 3:15 pm—but released no other details except to say it was "under review."

Incident occurred on Auburn Way near 37th Street NE in Auburn, Washington.

— LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) October 29, 2026