Politicians say we need to protect trans-identified kids from their parents, but we don't. In truth, we need to protect parents from politicians seeking to persecute them for resisting life-altering drugs and irreversible surgeries for their children. — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) June 11, 2023

