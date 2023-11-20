Portland trans, Antifa militants assault women’s rights group at library event

The women’s rights organization published video testimonials on X of the violence that they faced during the event at the hands of trans-identified biological men, referring to the assaults as “male terrorism against women.”

A woman named Melinda said that her phone “was seized and smashed before she was hit in the face with a full can of pepper spray.”

“I was blinded and in a lot of pain,” she said, explaining that it was difficult to help her friend. Antifa “kept hitting her and hitting her,” she said.

In another video testimonial, a woman named Sam said, “They punched me in the face, and when I fell down they kicked me in the head.”

“Women don’t deserve this. Men have no right to do this. This has to stop,” she added.

Furthermore, a woman named Cass claimed that Antifa had pepper sprayed her, knocked off her glasses, and thrown her to the ground. She alleged that Antifa militants also attacked an elderly bystander who had nothing to do with the event.

Rose City Antifa had been threatening to attack the event for weeks but the group refused to cancel.

Kara Dansky, President of WDI, posted a video on X on Sunday and explained that vehicles belonging to members of the group had been vandalized outside of their Air BnB overnight. She said that the tires had been slashed.

Senior editor of The Post Millennial Andy Ngo has been writing about Rose City Antifa’s threats towards the group since early November.

“Antifa in Portland are organizing an attack on Women’s Declaration International @WDI_USA on Nov. 19 because the women in the group say males cannot become girls or women. They plan to assault the women by hitting them in the face with food,” Ngo reported on X.

“The event is being promoted by extremist Antifa propaganda artist “No Bonzo,” who has an Etsy store & drew the artwork for an Antifa book by Portland State instructor Alexander Reid Ross. Reid Ross was called by the Antifa defendants in my trial as an “expert witness.” He did not disclose to the court his involvement in the militant extremist movement, such as being a trainer for Rose City Antifa along with Shane Burley,” Ngo added.

According to the WDI USA website, the group “exists to promote the Declaration, which re-affirms women and girls’ sex-based rights, as set out in the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, and challenges the discrimination we experience from the replacement of the category of sex with that of ‘gender identity.'”

The Post Millennial reached out to the Portland Police Bureau for comment.