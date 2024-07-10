President of the World Jewish Congress, Ron Lauder, advocates for "severe laws" that will put people "in prison for a long time" for supposed antisemitic remarks.
The WJC works with the governments of:
– 🇺🇸
– 🇬🇧
– 🇪🇺
– 🇮🇱
– 🇨🇦
– 🇦🇺
Etc.
3 thoughts on "President of the World Jewish Congress, Ron Lauder, advocates for "severe laws" that will put people "in prison for a long time" for supposed antisemitic remarks."
Re: “Severe laws that will put people in prison for a long time…”
Hmm… Will those who commit genocide be put in prison for a long time?
Totally up-side-down world.
.
Beelzebub.
Wiki bit: “Beelzebub or Baʿal Zebub – Hebrew … is a name derived from a Philistine god, formerly worshipped in Ekron. In some Abrahamic religions he is described as a major demon. The name Beelzebub is associated with the Canaanite god Baal.”
.
Yep, they’re literally working towards bringing back the death penalty for “anti-semitism” just like they had in soviet Russia.