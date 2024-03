Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “I met with Secretary of State Blinken. I told him that I greatly appreciate the fact that for more than five months we have been standing together in the war against Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "I met with Secretary of State Blinken. I told him that I greatly appreciate the fact that for more than five months we have been standing together in the war against Hamas.

