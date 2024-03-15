Private Home Ownership Is At EXTREME RISK In America

By Wall Street Apes

New Reports Show Economists Have Been Lying To All Of Us About The Rate Financial Firms Have Been Buying Up Single Family Homes

They said only 18-23% of homes were being purchased & by 2030 they would own 60%

That was a lie, in 2023, private equity firms purchased 44% of all of the single family homes in America, which means death for our middle class

Estimates for 2024 private equity firms are again predicted to purchase another 44% of single family homes.

“Now America has a lot of problems, but this should be a unifying problem that every single person who is not part of one of those private equity firms cares about, including current homeowners.”

“Private equity firms have been buying up all the single family homes. So up until very recently, we didn’t actually have the numbers to say just how many homes they’ve been buying up.

And most politicians across the f***** board, Democrat, Republican, whatever, have been saying, well, they’re really only buying, like, 18% of single family homes. And then economists chimed in and said that if private equity firms are buying up anywhere from 18 to 20 to 23% of single family homes in this country.

That by 2030, they would own 60% of all of the homes in America. Well, we just got the final numbers.

Um, in 2023, private equity firms purchased 44% of all of the single family homes in America, which means death for our middle class.

Our generation will not be homeowners. They will have us permanently renting from, like, 2 or 3 companies. Now America has a lot of problems, but this should be a unifying problem that every single person who is not part of one of those private equity firms cares about, including current homeowners.

They bought 44% of all of the single family homes in America last year, and they are set up to purchase an even higher percentage of them this year. Unless we have major reform, almost all of the single family homes in this country will be owned by these private equity firms in a very, very short amount of time.”

Private Home Ownership Is At EXTREME RISK In America New Reports Show Economists Have Been Lying To All Of Us About The Rate Financial Firms Have Been Buying Up Single Family Homes They said only 18-23% of homes were being purchased & by 2030 they would own 60% That was a lie,… pic.twitter.com/BJF9FDJ5m7 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 15, 2024