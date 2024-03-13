Puberty blockers aka sterilization drugs will no longer be prescribed to children in Britain, due to potentially severe negative effects
pic.twitter.com/koqS21tTjk
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 12, 2024
Posted: March 12, 2024
