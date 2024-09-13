Putin: Supporting Long-Range Strikes on Russian Territory Would Put NATO ‘at War With Russia’

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday strongly warned the US against allowing Ukraine to use NATO missiles in long-range strikes inside Russian territory, saying the move would put the Western military alliance “at war with Russia.”

Putin’s comments came after POLITICO reported that the White House was finalizing plans to expand the areas inside Russia where Ukraine can use US and British-provided missiles.

“This would in a significant way change the very nature of the conflict,” Putin told a TV reporter, according to AFP. “It would mean that NATO countries, the US, European countries, are at war with Russia. If that’s the case, then taking into account the change of nature of the conflict, we will take the appropriate decisions based on the threats that we will face.”

He added that supporting long-range Ukrainian strikes inside Russian territory is “a decision on whether NATO countries are directly involved in the military conflict or not.”

A day earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv and discussed the issue of long-range strikes. At a press conference in Kyiv, Blinken said they would take the conversation back to their “bosses” and strongly hinted the US was preparing to take the escalatory step.

“Speaking for the United States, from day one, as you’ve heard me say, we have adjusted and adapted as needs have changed, as the battlefield has changed, and I have no doubt that we’ll continue to do that,” Blinken said.

The Guardian reported that a decision has already been made in private to allow Ukraine to use British-provided Storm Shadow missiles, which have a range of about 155 miles. The report said the decision is not expected to be made public in the near future, not even after President Biden meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer this Friday.

Earlier this year, a German military leak revealed that British soldiers are “on the ground” in Ukraine helping fire Storm Shadows, which means if they’re used to launch long-range strikes inside Russia, it would be with direct support from the British military.