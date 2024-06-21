Rachel Morin’s suspected murderer entered US illegally in 2023 after being caught, sent back 3 times: report

By The Post Millennial

On Thursday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed that the illegal immigrant who allegedly raped and murdered Rachel Morin entered the US as a “gotaway.”

In a statement sent to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, ICE confirmed that the alleged murderer of the 37-year-old mother of five was apprehended by Border Patrol three times in January and February 2023 and sent back to Mexico each time under Title 42.

In a statement sent to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, ICE confirmed that the alleged murderer of the 37-year-old mother of five was apprehended by Border Patrol three times in January and February 2023 and sent back to Mexico each time under Title 42.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations spokesperson James Covington told Fox News that the suspect, 23-year-old Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, a Salvadoran national then entered the US “on or around February 13th, 2023” near El Paso as a “gotaway” without being admitted or paroled by an immigration officer.

Covington told the outlet, “On June 14, officers from the Tulsa, Oklahoma police department and agents from the FBI arrested Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, a 23-year-old unlawfully present Salvadoran national wanted by authorities in Harford County, Maryland, for the Aug. 6, 2023, murder of Rachel Morin.”

He added, “US Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged an immigration detainer against Martinez-Hernandez with the Tulsa County Jail on June 15, 2024. On June 20, 2024, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities successfully extradited Martinez-Hernandez to Harford County, Maryland. Martinez-Hernandez currently remains in the Harford County Jail pending trial.”

Morin was reported missing on Aug. 6, 2023, after going out for a run on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland, and never coming home.

Martinez-Hernandez was arrested on June 14 and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape after a 10-month investigation into Morin’s death.