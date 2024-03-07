RAGE AGAINST PEDOPHILES: Former Australian Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel confirms the Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is a Pedophile. Every politician is aware of 28 VIP Pedophiles and not one of them has mentioned it. They are protecting the Pedophiles.

By Truth Justice

He has risked his life and risked everything to bring this truth to humanity. He goes on to say “ring up Morrison and ask him if he is a f**king pedophile? Every f**king politician is aware that there is a list of 28 VIP Pedophiles, not fucking one has mentioned it.” The government and the politicians are protecting the pedophiles.

American Professional Boxer Ryan Garcia bravely exposes the Elite Pedophiles and says “They held me down and they made me watch little kids get raped. They took me to the woods and tied me down, Bohemian Grove is real. They f**king tied me down and made me watch. I don’t care anymore, yes I lost it, they are raping little kids. You know the higher Elites, you already know who they are.”

He has video proof on his phone and will release the evidence at the right time. They raped him when he was two years old, this is where it all started. He also has proof of when he was raped as a child. He goes on to say that he is not afraid to tell the truth and it is over for everyone.

All of humanity should have righteous rage and righteous indignation over the atrocities being committed against thousands of innocent children around the world at the highest level in our society. Humanity must stand up together and fight for justice.

