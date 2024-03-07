At least 8 shot near North Philadelphia transit stop: police

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

Philadelphia police said that at least eight people were injured in a shooting on Wednesday near a SEPTA bus station.Four of the victims were transported to Torresdale Hospital, one of which is in critical condition. Three victims are in stable condition and are being treated for gunshot wounds to the legs and lower body, according to Fox 29.

The incident occurred around 3 pm at Rising Sun and Cottman Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia, and police say all the victims are currently believed to be juveniles.

CBS Philadelphia reports that at least seven people were shot, and an additional person was injured as people ran from the scene.

The Philadelphia School District released a statement and said that at least seven students were injured, per the outlet.

SEPTA said in a statement that a Route 18 bus was caught in the crossfire of the shooting. No one on the bus was struck by a bullet.

No arrests have been made.

Law enforcement told Fox 29 that they are looking for three possible suspects in a dark blue equipped with paper tags.